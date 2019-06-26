|
|
Esch, Gary Michael
age 70, of Lone Tree, Colorado, passed on June 21, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his wife Lynn K. Esch. He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Matt) Vostrejs, two grandchildren Julia and James, and his sister Janet (Neil) Sohngen of Hamilton, OH. Services will be held at 11:00 AM at Horan&McConaty 5303 E County Line Rd., Centennial, CO 80122. Please visit horancares.com for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The in Gary's memory.
Published in Denver Post on June 26, 2019