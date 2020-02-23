|
|
Osse, Gary
January 27, 1941 - February 18, 2020
Coach and Teacher
Gary Osse passed away on February 18, 2020 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor on January 25.
Gary is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Greta (Jason Kiser), son Steven (Melissa Osse), grandchildren Jackson, Sydney, Cooper, Taylor, Owen and Caden, his brother Ron, sister -in-law Marie Osse along with many nieces and nephews and other family members. Gary's parents, Elmer and Eileen, and his brother Don, preceded him in death.
A celebration honoring Gary will be held on February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gold Crown Fieldhouse at 150 S. Harlan St. in Lakewood with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gold Crown Foundation.
Full obituary at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020