Perricone, Gaspar
November 30, 1928 - May 21, 2020
Retired Chief Judge of the First Judicial District
Gaspar Franz Perricone passed away on May 21st from complications of COVID-19. Thanks to the compassion of nurses and doctors, his wife of 70 years was able to be at his side at the time of his passing. This is an astounding loss for his family, his friends, the legal community of Colorado and the state at large.
Gaspar was born on Nov. 30th, 1928, in Pueblo, Colorado. Shortly thereafter, his family relocated to Denver where he attended South High School and exceled at sports, which garnered the attention of the Northwestern University football team where he enrolled in 1946.
During his tenure at Northwestern, he earned a bachelor's degree in Geology, played a pivotal role in the Wildcats 1949 Rose Bowl victory, and met the love of his life, Carol.
Post-graduation, Perricone was called upon to serve his country where he rose to the ranks of Corporal in the Army Map Corps. After receiving his law degree from the Sturm College of Law Gaspar maintained a private practice until he was appointed to the Judicial bench in 1979 where he would serve for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1997 as Chief Judge of the First Judicial District. Perricone earned the esteem of his colleagues and the legal community for his fair and impartial demeanor on the bench.
Perricone earned the esteem of his colleagues and the legal community for his fair and impartial demeanor on the bench. This reputation was earned through his dealings with some of Colorado's most contentious water and land-use cases like the settlement of the Taylor Ranch. Perricone's trusted character was also called upon to serve as an associate judge in the Oklahoma City bombing trial. He ended his career with the Senior Judge program.
One of Gaspar's proudest accomplishments was the role he played in assisting Frances Staunton establishing Staunton State Park which opened its doors to the public in 2013.
Perricone's greatest virtue was his love of family. He stressed to his family, that the world is unfair, but it is our duty to be fair in all things. It was also important that those around him understand the difference between right and wrong, and doing what you say you are going to do.
He is survived by his wife Carol, his sister Vita(and her family) his two children, Roger (Nancy- wife) and Nancy. Four grandchildren (Gaspar, Sam, Lisa, and Lucy) and their spouses and four great grandchildren, all of whom he loved most.
A Memorial Celebration will be set for a date in the near future. Remembrances can be made to the Friends of Staunton State Park in Gaspar's name at https://friendsofstauntonstatepark.org/donate/
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.