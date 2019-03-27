Denver Post Obituaries
|
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Hebrew Educational Alliance
3600 S. Ivanhoe St.
View Map
Gayle Boxer


1940 - 2019
Gayle Boxer Obituary
Boxer, Gayle
1940 - 2019

Married 60 years to her adored husband, Alan Boxer. Beloved mother to Michael (Caryn Cohen) Boxer, Jodi (Daniel) Dinkin, and Rick (Marcie) Boxer; loving grandmother to Rachel and Benjamin Boxer, Jordan and Aaron Dinkin, and Josh and Kayla Boxer; daughter of Max and Dorothy Weisbly (z"l). Service, Thursday, 11:30am, Hebrew Educational Alliance, 3600 S. Ivanhoe St. Interment, Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Alan and Gayle Boxer Jewish Youth Enrichment Fund, c/o the Hebrew Educational Alliance.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
