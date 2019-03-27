|
|
Boxer, Gayle
1940 - 2019
Married 60 years to her adored husband, Alan Boxer. Beloved mother to Michael (Caryn Cohen) Boxer, Jodi (Daniel) Dinkin, and Rick (Marcie) Boxer; loving grandmother to Rachel and Benjamin Boxer, Jordan and Aaron Dinkin, and Josh and Kayla Boxer; daughter of Max and Dorothy Weisbly (z"l). Service, Thursday, 11:30am, Hebrew Educational Alliance, 3600 S. Ivanhoe St. Interment, Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Alan and Gayle Boxer Jewish Youth Enrichment Fund, c/o the Hebrew Educational Alliance.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019