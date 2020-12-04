Weinstein, Gayle
Gayle Weinstein, Denver. Wife of David Weinstein. Mother of Dr. Lisa (the late Michael Schatz) (John Strassner) Schatz, Stacy Weinstein, Coby (Molly) Weinstein. Sister of Barbara (the late Barry) Dunevitz, the late Bonnie (Alan) Handler, and Merrily (Steve) Reflow. Grandmother of Lexi, Zach, Kaitlin Schatz, Evan and Ella Weinstein. Donations that may be made in Gayle's memory include World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Colorado Native Plant Society, Parkinson's Association of the Rockies, American Cancer Society
, Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Lewy Body Dementia Association. Private graveside, Friday, 12:00 Noon. Public LiveStream on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel;