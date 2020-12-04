1/1
Gayle Weinstein
Weinstein, Gayle

Gayle Weinstein, Denver. Wife of David Weinstein. Mother of Dr. Lisa (the late Michael Schatz) (John Strassner) Schatz, Stacy Weinstein, Coby (Molly) Weinstein. Sister of Barbara (the late Barry) Dunevitz, the late Bonnie (Alan) Handler, and Merrily (Steve) Reflow. Grandmother of Lexi, Zach, Kaitlin Schatz, Evan and Ella Weinstein. Donations that may be made in Gayle's memory include World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Colorado Native Plant Society, Parkinson's Association of the Rockies, American Cancer Society, Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Lewy Body Dementia Association. Private graveside, Friday, 12:00 Noon. Public LiveStream on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel;




Published in Denver Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Public LiveStream
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
