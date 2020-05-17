Morton, GeneGene L. Morton, 80, was born in Duncan, Oklahoma, into the family of James W. Morton and Ernestine M. Morton and married 57 years to Victoria A. Morton. He died May 13, 2020 at Porter Hospice at the Johnson Center. Gene is survived by one son, Matt G. Morton of Bellevue, Nebraska; one daughter, Eve V. Morton of Centennial, Colorado; his wife, Victoria A. Morton; a daughter in-law, Becky L. Morton; and a sister-in-law, Becky A. Morton, the spouse of Gene's beloved brother, the late Stuart A. Morton, of Vacaville, California. Five grandchildren, two nieces, a great niece and a great nephew still observe his memory. With his immediate family, a small private funeral service will begin at Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House at 1:00 p.m. on May 18, 2020. A larger public Memorial Service will be conducted in the near future. Information to come. Donations may be made to Trout Unlimited and/or Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House in Sedalia, Colorado in lieu of flowers. A management consultant for over 30 years, Gene focused on helping develop leadership teams and improving organizational operations. His dedication to a long enduring faith in God and his family was supplemented with a love for the outdoors, writing and later becoming a published author. In his retirement years, the fly fishing "bug" was awakened and he pursued the hobby relentlessly with his children, grandchildren, and his life-long friend, Joe Cannon. Eve, his daughter, would always joke with him about catch and release fishing and how it wasn't a sport but she knew that it made him happy and was very calming for him. Gene couldn't have imagined a life without fly fishing in it. Surrounded by music in his family since birth, and later in his church, he loved singing in the small choir at Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House. His final passing was eased at Porter Hospice at the Johnson Center, where, as comfortable as anyone could have hoped, he passed on to join his Lord, mother, father, and brother and many other family members and friends.