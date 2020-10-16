Yahn, Gene

April 5, 1940 - October 10, 2020



Gene Allen Yahn, 80, of Aurora, Colorado went to heaven on October 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Myers Yahn, his daughters, Heidi Cole (Frankie Cole), Christy Rolofson (Chris Rolofson), his grandchildren, Spencer and Sebastian Cole and Lilliana Rolofson, his only surviving brother, Richard Yahn, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, grand neices/nephews and a few grand grands.



When Gene wasn't watching his grandchildren's activities he was on the golf course or gardening. He was very proud of his abundant garden, frequently challenging his sister Marge Marie to who had the first and largest tomato of the season. He loved to spend time outdoors, hiking and fishing with Betty, golfing, (having 7 holes -in-one over his career) watching the Rockies on annual trips to Arizona, and the Broncos on Sundays. Gene rarely missed a daily Bible reading or Sunday church service, always trusting in his faith and communicating that to his family.



Gene taught at Aurora Public Schools for 34 years, coaching both Boy's Golf and Boy's Basketball for 22 years seasons and continuing the love of sports with neices, nephews and grandchildren. One of his former players said, "Coach Yahn taught me more about golf, but even more about character and teamwork - he was great!" Gene never missed his grandchildren's activities, games, school events, he was always a fixture.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Friends of Aurora Central Alumni Association, Aurora Central High School, 11700 E 11th Ave., Aurora, CO 80010





