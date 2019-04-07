|
Hoesel, Genevieve
Jenny
06/30/1940 - 04/03/2019
Genevieve Pearl Hoesel, 78 of Grand Junction, CO went to be with her Savior on April 3, 2019. Services at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, 3940 27 ½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 at 10am on April 15th. Jenny was born on June 30, 1940 in Iowa. She was a teacher in Jefferson County, CO. Jenny was married to Jerald Hoesel in 1964 and lived in Lakewood, CO. Survivors include her two sons. Mark (Cindy) of Edmond, OK and Darin (Gina) of Las Vegas, NV, and six grandchildren. Contributions to First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction or Hope West Hospice.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019