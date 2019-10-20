Denver Post Obituaries
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
For more information about
Genie Enders
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral
1350 North Washington Street
Denver, CO
Genie E. Enders


1931 - 2019
Genie E. Enders Obituary
Enders, Genie E.

Genie Ellen Enders of Evergreen, CO gracefully transitioned to a better place on Oct. 14, 2019. She was born in Omaha, NE on May 10, 1931 and raised in Central City, NE. Genie met her husband of 61 years, Robert Enders, while she was teaching in Monterey, CA and he was serving as a lieutenant in the Army. In addition to teaching elementary school, she published two books, poetry, short stories, and a column in a local newspaper. She loved to read, play the piano, and especially sing. Those who heard her sing in church choirs, Evergreen Chorale, or literally any other place, enjoyed her beautiful soprano voice. Among the many who hope to be reunited with her are her husband, Robert; three children: Laurie MacArthur, Lance Enders, and Todd Enders; two sons-in-law: Tom Stephens and Tim MacArthur; and two grandchildren: Marlena MacArthur and Mitch MacArthur. A memorial service will be held Sat. Oct. 26 at 2 pm, St. John's Episcopal Cathedral 1350 North Washington Street, Denver. Her earthly remains will rest at Old Souls Walk at the Cathedral. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations to the are very much appreciated. May the souls of the dearly departed rest in peace and rise in glory ~ Book of Common Prayer.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2019
