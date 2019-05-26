|
Pietro, Geno
05/23/1933 - 05/21/2019
Died at home surrounded by his entire family whom he loved with all his heart. Founder of Colorado Steel and owner of American Awning before his sons took over the companies. Rotarian, gifted athlete, devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He is survived by his wife Susan, Sons Tony, Gene (Theresa), Todd (Amie), Dino (Katya), Vincent, Daughters, Christie and Erin, and twelve Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Kelly. Funeral services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church at 12735 W 58th Ave. in Arvada on 5/29/19. Visitation at 9:15 AM, Rosary at 10 AM, Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM.
Published in Denver Post from May 26 to May 28, 2019