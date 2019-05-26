Denver Post Obituaries
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303)425-9511
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
12735 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
12735 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
12735 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO
Pietro, Geno
05/23/1933 - 05/21/2019

Died at home surrounded by his entire family whom he loved with all his heart. Founder of Colorado Steel and owner of American Awning before his sons took over the companies. Rotarian, gifted athlete, devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. He is survived by his wife Susan, Sons Tony, Gene (Theresa), Todd (Amie), Dino (Katya), Vincent, Daughters, Christie and Erin, and twelve Grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Kelly. Funeral services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church at 12735 W 58th Ave. in Arvada on 5/29/19. Visitation at 9:15 AM, Rosary at 10 AM, Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM.
Published in Denver Post from May 26 to May 28, 2019
