Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood & Myers Funeral Services
2969 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80303
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
6939 S. Boulder Rd
Boulder, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bradley


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Bradley Obituary
Bradley, George
April 17, 1937 - May 2, 2019

George Joseph Bradley, 82, of Boulder, CO passed away on May 2, 2019 at home with his family present. George was born in Elizabeth, NJ on April 17, 1937 to the late George Francis Bradley and his Austrian mother, Marie (Sauer) Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Handler Bradley, of 55 years, his daughters Elaine Bradley McCarthy of Indiana and Joyce K. Bradley of Edwards, CO, his grandsons Bradley and Collin McCarthy, his sister, Joan Lonergan of Davenport, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) or the Humane Society of Boulder Valley (boulderhumane.org).
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, 2969 Baseline Rd. Boulder, CO from 5-7 PM. A funeral mass will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6939 S. Boulder Rd. Boulder, CO at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 8.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now