Bradley, George
April 17, 1937 - May 2, 2019
George Joseph Bradley, 82, of Boulder, CO passed away on May 2, 2019 at home with his family present. George was born in Elizabeth, NJ on April 17, 1937 to the late George Francis Bradley and his Austrian mother, Marie (Sauer) Bradley.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Handler Bradley, of 55 years, his daughters Elaine Bradley McCarthy of Indiana and Joyce K. Bradley of Edwards, CO, his grandsons Bradley and Collin McCarthy, his sister, Joan Lonergan of Davenport, FL, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us) or the Humane Society of Boulder Valley (boulderhumane.org).
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, 2969 Baseline Rd. Boulder, CO from 5-7 PM. A funeral mass will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, 6939 S. Boulder Rd. Boulder, CO at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 8.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019
