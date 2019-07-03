|
|
Coughlin, George
George Francis Coughlin passed away on June 29, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was 81 years old.
George was born to Walter James and Helen Coughlin in 1938. A Denver native and lifelong Colorado resident, he graduated from Regis Jesuit High School and Regis College. In 1964, he married Milli Wankum and together they raised two children, Marypat and Peggy.
George devoted his career to the family Finance and Municipal Bond business, Coughlin & Company, founded in 1932 by his father and uncle. George's career at Coughlin & Company lasted more than 40 years. Coughlin & Company remains family-owned and operated.
Though George loved his work, he loved his family more. He always said, "What's the most important thing in the world? Family!" George meant it, and he lived it. He was a devoted husband to Milli and father to Marypat, Peggy and their families. His greatest heartache was the death of Marypat in 2013.
George was preceded in death by his father, mother, and daughter Marypat. He is survived by his wife, Milli; his daughter Peggy (Chris) Walling; son-in-law Ed Farrell; grandchildren Israel, Lillian, Dante, Elena, Anna, Caitlin, Matthew; brother James Coughlin; sister Mary Louise Cusack; their families and dozens of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday July 4, with The Rosary at 5:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Catholic Church, 4950 S. Logan Street, Englewood, CO, at 10:00 am on Friday, July 5, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Marypat Coughlin Memorial Fund, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, 2111 Champa, Denver, CO 80205 or to The George and Mildred Coughlin Scholarship Fund, Regis Jesuit High School, 6400 South Lewiston Way, Aurora, CO 80016.
Published in Denver Post on July 3, 2019