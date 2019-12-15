|
Purvis, George Cunningham, Jr.
May 2, 1938 - December 8, 2019
81, died peacefully in his home in Denver, CO on December 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. A former Methodist minister and marriage and family counselor, he was a beloved friend to so many whose lives he touched.
George was born in Rayville, LA on May 2, 1938 to Constance Ineichen Purvis and Dr. George C. Purvis, Sr.
Social justice and environmental protection were lifelong passions for George, as was his commitment to maintaining his many friendships established over the years.
His brother, John Calvin Purvis, preceded him in death. He is survived by his Sister-in-law Faye Purvis and niece Christy Purvis Evans and husband, Eric and great nephew John Charles and great niece Conley McKibben, nephew John Calvin Purvis, Jr. and great nephew John Calvin "Jack" Purvis, III and cousins Linda Ineichen Geiermann, Dr. Peaches Ineichen and Kaye Ineichen Hill and his beloved, True Binford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors to the World, P. O. Box 6879, Breckenridge, CO 80424. For more information, please see theheartofnuba.com. For full obituary visit csccares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019