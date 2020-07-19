Di Ciero, George
November 6, 1942 - July 14, 2020
George Dominic Di Ciero passed away on July 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada; he was 77-years-old.
George is survived by his beautiful wife of 51-amazing-years, Pamela; his loving daughter, Denise Sevalt; her spouse, Jim Sevalt; his son, Mark Di Ciero; and, his wonderful granddaughter, Alexa, who has been the joy of George's life for the past 17-years.
George was born to Dominic and Christina Di Ciero, in Denver, Colorado, on November 6, 1942. His sister, Delores Schafer, passed away in 2008. George graduated from North High School in Denver in 1961; and then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder between 1961 and 1965 where he earned his Bachelor of Political Science and Master of Public Administration.
During his time at CU Boulder, George served as President of the CU Public Administration Roundtable (a graduate club); and, as an Administrative Intern with the City of Grand Junction, Colorado. Shortly after graduating from CU Boulder, George served as Assistant City Manager for Littleton, Colorado for two years.
Then, on July 11, 1968, at the young age of twenty-five (with a 1967 Corvette in tow), George was named City Manager of a small town of 6,000 people that he would end up dedicating his professional life to: Broomfield, Colorado. At the time, George was the youngest City Manager in the State of Colorado. Over the course of the next 43-years, with the help of dedicated mayors, city council members, staff members, and first-class citizens, George helped grow and shape Broomfield into a beautiful community, of nearly 70,000 residents, and one of the most-desirable cities/counties in the entire country; a collective effort that George affectionately called, "the Broomfield way."
In 2008, George received national recognition for his leadership and dedication to Broomfield from the International City/County Management Association who presented George with the ICMA Career Excellence Award at ceremony in Richmond, Virginia. In 2010, George was named Administrator of the year by the Association of Colorado County Administrators. George retired in 2011.
George lived his personal life with the exact same level of excellence, compassion, and class. Those who were fortunate enough to know George will always remember his warm smile, welcoming disposition, and genuine desire to connect with (and selflessly help) other people. George cherished his family; he loved studying United States history (George even wrote a book about President James K. Polk during the final year of his life); and, of course, George loved good Italian food (a standard that was set quite high by his Mom, Tina, who was a phenomenal cook). In short, George loved life and he lived it to the absolute fullest.
George will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live forever.
With all of our love, thank you, Dad; and may you rest in peace.
…
George will be laid to rest at the Broomfield County Commons Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the George Di Ciero Scholarship Fund (managed by the Broomfield Community Foundation at https://broomfield.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list
) or the American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org
) in George Di Ciero's memory.
…