Tomomitsu, George H.

02/23/1932 - 4/22/2020



George H. Tomomitsu, of Westminster, CO, passed away peacefully on 4/22/2020, at 88 years old. He was born in HI, and moved to Denver following his service in the Air Force. George is survived by his wife, Jeanette (nee Kawamura) and numerous relatives. Services to follow at a later date.





