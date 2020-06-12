Heinrich, George

Sonny

03/21/1937 - 06/09/20

Marketing/Advertising



George Peter Heinrich passed away in his Morgan Hill, CA home on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at the age of 83. Becoming a widower in 2011 when the love of his life, Patricia Ann Heinrich died of complications resulting from heart surgery, George remained a resident of Arizona until ultimately relocating to Northern California to be surrounded with family and loved ones. George's professional life traveled many different paths from serving his country in the Coast Guard and as a County Sheriff, to joining the bank card industry that ultimately led to starting his own Marketing/Advertising agency that still operates strongly to this day. George was always known as an extremely loving family man, an accomplished and respected business owner, and a true friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, pious lifestyle and devotion to God. George is survived by 5 children; David (and wife Melanie), Chris (and wife Lisa), Tim (and wife Sandra), Stacy and Ami (and husband Charlie). He is also survived by 3 granddaughters Bethany, Caitlin and Samantha, and 9 great grandchildren Abree, Tason, Jayden, Jaxson, Cameron, Emery, Zoey, Charleigh and Aunna.

A memorial service will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 32648 N. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek, AZ 85331 at 11am on Friday, July 17th.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store