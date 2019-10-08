Denver Post Obituaries
1926 - 2019
George Henry Papadeas Obituary
Papadeas, George Henry
Sept. 5, 1926 - Oct. 5, 2019

George H. Papadeas was born to Greek immigrants in Altoona, PA. He met his bride, Joan N. Maniatis in Denver. They were married at the historic Hellenic Orthodox Church (6th and Penn) on July 4, 1954; survived by his wife and their 4 children: Hercules (Melinda), Christodoulos (priest-monk), Gregory (Stellee), and Aspasia (Nicholas Kyriazi), and 12 grandchildren: Nathan, Christos (Penelope), Erika, Ioanna (Alexander), Venetia, George N. (Lexi), Yianna, Photios, Nicolia, Maria, George G. and Michael.
• Trisaghion service Fri., Oct. 11 @ 7 pm. Funeral Sat., Oct. 12 @ 10 am, both at The Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
• In lieu of flowers, please support the charitable works of the Brotherhood of Saint George Hermitage at 361 Forest St. Den. 80220 (NOTE: please make checks payable to: "Friends of St. Michael").
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
