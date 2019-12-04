|
Hopfenbeck, George M., Jr.
03/01/29 - 11/28/19
Attorney
George M. Hopfenbeck, Jr., a long-time Denver lawyer and active member of the Denver community, died peacefully at his home on November 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in New York City to George and Margaret Hopfenbeck, George studied at the Trinity School in New York, Williams College and Yale University Law School. In 1953, George married his beloved wife, partner and best friend, Ruth Allen. They moved to Denver in 1954 where they started a family and George began his career as a lawyer at the law firm now known as Davis Graham and Stubbs. For most of his legal career George practiced real estate law. He was one of the principal lawyers involved in the developments of the Snowmass Ski Area and Highlands Ranch. George retired from the practice of law in 1993.
George was an active and dedicated community volunteer and public servant. Among his proudest accomplishments were chairing/managing the successful campaigns of Colorado Governor John Love in 1966 and Congressman Mike McKevitt in 1970. In the early 1960's, George served on the Denver Board of Parks and Recreation and helped found the Denver Parks and Recreation Foundation ("The Park People"). George was also passionate in his service to the and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver. He served the Boards of both organizations for many years, including as Chairman.
George will be lovingly remembered for his intelligence, kindness, wise counsel and self-effacing modesty. He had a wry sense of humor and creative mind that he used to create poems, witticisms and lyrics that he shared with friends and family on special occasions.
George and Ruth were married 66 years and raised a daughter, Ann (m. John Wilfley), also a lawyer, and a son, Jim (m. Sarah), a pathologist currently practicing in Steamboat Springs. George is also survived by four grandchildren, Jeff (m. Linnea Rudeen), Chris, and Eric Hopfenbeck and Jake Wilfley, and his sister Nancy (m. Tim) Saunders. If you would like to honor George, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, 2017 West 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 or to a .
