Smith, George Nash
June 1, 1928 - October 24, 2020
George Nash Smith of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. George was born June 1, 1928 in Denver, Colorado. He was the youngest child of Frank Tupper Smith and Katherine Zurick Smith. George was a third generation Coloradoan. His grandfather, Frank I. Smith, came to Leadville in 1876 to prepare for the arrival of the railroad. George's father was a coffee broker in Denver and his mother was among the first women to graduate from what became Colorado Women's College in Denver.
George Nash Smith was a unique man. He experienced a childhood accident before the age of 4 that resulted in the loss of use of much of his right arm and hand. With the support of his family he developed an attitude of challenging himself to do his best. He was determined not to let his handicap become a "handicap." He compensated and developed a competitive life philosophy, "Not If, But How."
George played baseball and football for the Denver Athletic Club in the Young America League. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He became the acting adult Troop Leader of Troop 1 at the age of 15 during World War II. Troop 1 was highly successful and twenty of the young men who became Eagle Scouts in the World War II era chose to maintain their friendships after scouting. They formed an organization called Eagles of Troop One (ETO) in 1946 and met several times a year for nearly 75 years.
George graduated from East High School in Denver (the "Angels") in 1946 where he played baseball and was the Senior Class President. He is in the Angels' Athletic Hall of Fame.
George went to college at Colorado A & M in Fort Collins, and was in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he was voted the senior most likely to succeed. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Animal Production. While in college George learned to call square dances and often appeared with Bob Swerer and the Sons of the Rockies band.
After graduating, George and a good college friend, Warren Pulis, raised chinchillas and spent summers hunting for uranium. George then became a property manager and real estate salesman at Monte Carroll & Company in Denver. He later became a Real Estate Broker and established his own Real Estate company, Old West, Inc. which he operated for nearly 60 years.
George married fellow East High School, and Colorado A & M graduate, Mary Louise (Marilou) Milano in 1951. As their family grew, they moved into a home they built in Aurora in 1958. They subsequently built an adjacent dance hall, called The Outpost, which was completed in 1961. George taught square dancing and round dancing there until the week before his death. George loved teaching and was devoted to his dancers. It is estimated that he instructed over 2,000 square and round dancers over the years. George was a member of the Denver Area Square Dance Caller's Association, the Colorado Round Dance Association and Callerlab and Roundalab. In 1987 he was inducted into the Denver area Callers and Cuers Hall of Fame. George also held private parties at The Outpost, including special dances called "Nite Club Nights," which took place regularly since 1977. They featured a catered meal, dancing and entertainment by the Terry Pirkle Band.
George discovered mountain climbing while in college and wanted to teach his sons, Flint, Quade, Cody and Tyle, life lessons through mountain climbing. He and his four sons have climbed all 68 peaks over 14,000-feet in the contiguous 48 states at least twice. George climbed over 400 14ers in his lifetime. He climbed peaks in the Alps and his favorite summit was the Matterhorn at age 61. George and his sons became known as "The Climbing Smiths" and they conducted a mountaineering school for teenage boys during the summers from 1971 through 1978. George also took great satisfaction in climbing Colorado 14ers with his second wife, Peggy, and his close square dance friend, Butch Pritchett. They both climbed all of the Colorado 14ers.
George was proud that he and his sons developed strong bonds through climbing and his sons are very close to this day. Less than one month before he passed, George completed a book with his four sons that he started writing in 1969, called The Bark of the Cony. His positive, problem-solving approach to life is chronicled therein. For more information about George's book, please visit www.notifbuthow.com
.
George is survived by his first wife, Marilou, and their sons, Flint (Gayna), Quade, Cody (Virginia Brown), and Tyle, all of whom reside in Colorado. George was preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret (Peggy) Parrott Smith. He is survived by her two sons, Paul, and David Sorey (Helaina), and their respective children. George was also preceded in death by his four siblings and their spouses, Kay Smith Mace (Gordon Jr.), Dorothy Smith Burkhardt (Al), F. Tupper Jr. (Jean Marie) and Keene (Joan). He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Linda Burling (Bill), Gayle Smith Spitzfaden (Don, deceased), Susie Ashton Smith (F. Tupper III, deceased), Zane (Sharon), Keene (Paula), Cindy Smith Beasley (Scott), and their respective children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to any of the following charities: The Climbing Smiths Foundation, care of Hackstaff & Snow LLC, 1601 Blake Street, Suite 310, Denver, Colorado, 80202, which supports the preservation of nature and organizations which foster leadership and self-reliance in the outdoors; the Dumb Friends League, 2080 S Quebec Street, Denver, Colorado, 80231; or another charity of your choice
.
Memorial services will be held when conditions allow. If you wish to be informed about the future memorial service for George Nash Smith, please submit your contact information to the family through the "Contact Us" link at the bottom of the www.notifbuthow.com
website page.