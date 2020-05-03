George Podrasky
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Podrasky, George
07/28/1937 - 04/28/2020

George was born in Queens New York. His family moved to Kirkwood, a suburb of St. Louis. After attending a private high school, he left a note on the mattress and ran off to join the Navy. After two years of serving he was mentored into going to college at the United States Naval Academy. He graduated in 1961 and proceeded to transfer over to the Air Force where he serviced 20 years as a procurement officer. During his time in the Air Force he met his lovely bride Eva. Travels with Air Force led to time spent in Tokyo Japan and then finally settling in Denver. He spent the rest of his career with Martin Marrietta Aerospace and also providing financial services with Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed skiing, playing poker, beer can collecting and cookouts on the patio with family and friends. His passion in work was helping others with financial planning and insurance needs. His passion in life was his wife and family. George and Eva where married 56 years. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren. George was always giving and thinking of others before himself. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved