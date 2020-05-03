Podrasky, George
07/28/1937 - 04/28/2020
George was born in Queens New York. His family moved to Kirkwood, a suburb of St. Louis. After attending a private high school, he left a note on the mattress and ran off to join the Navy. After two years of serving he was mentored into going to college at the United States Naval Academy. He graduated in 1961 and proceeded to transfer over to the Air Force where he serviced 20 years as a procurement officer. During his time in the Air Force he met his lovely bride Eva. Travels with Air Force led to time spent in Tokyo Japan and then finally settling in Denver. He spent the rest of his career with Martin Marrietta Aerospace and also providing financial services with Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed skiing, playing poker, beer can collecting and cookouts on the patio with family and friends. His passion in work was helping others with financial planning and insurance needs. His passion in life was his wife and family. George and Eva where married 56 years. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren. George was always giving and thinking of others before himself. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.