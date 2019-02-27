Denver Post Obituaries
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 442-4411
For more information about
George Pappas
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crist Mortuary
3395 Penrose Place
Boulder, CO 80301
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
5640 Jay Rd
Boulder, CO
Pappas, George S.
2/25/1926 - 2/23/2019

George S. Pappas passed away on February 23, 2019 following a lifetime of giving to his family, church and community. He was born on February 25, 1926, in Woburn, Massachusetts. The family welcomes visitors to Crist Mortuary on Feb. 28th from 6-8pm for viewing. Funeral services will be held on March 1, 2019 at 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Othodox Church. Please visit cristmortuary.com for full obituary and further details.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 27, 2019
