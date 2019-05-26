Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 471-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
2318 N Cascade Ave
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rykovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Steven Rykovich


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
George Steven Rykovich Obituary
Rykovich, George Steven
February 8, 1963 - May 17, 2019

George S. Rykovich, age 56, passed away at UC Health Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado on May 17, 2019. George was born in Gary, Indiana on February 8, 1963. He moved to Colorado Springs with his family in 1971. He married Dawn Stebing on November 2, 1990.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
George is survived by his wife Dawn; son George "Geordy" Ryan Rykovich; father George Rykovich; twin brother Ted Rykovich, sister Joyce Martinez, sister Mary Jo Jackson, brother Joe (Andrea) Rykovich, sister Rochelle (Bryan) Moen and sister in law Emily Robb Stebing; mother in law Kaye Young; nephews Ian Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Riley Jackson, Mason Rykovich, Keenan Rykovich, Cole Moen, Ethan Robb Stebing and Logan Stebing; nieces Avery Moen and Maggie Mae Stebing. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Rykovich in 2007; father in law James "Chic" Young and brother in law Jeff Stebing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 4-7pm with a Rosary service starting at 7pm, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade, Colorado Springs. A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 12 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A committal service will follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now