Rykovich, George Steven
February 8, 1963 - May 17, 2019
George S. Rykovich, age 56, passed away at UC Health Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado on May 17, 2019. George was born in Gary, Indiana on February 8, 1963. He moved to Colorado Springs with his family in 1971. He married Dawn Stebing on November 2, 1990.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
George is survived by his wife Dawn; son George "Geordy" Ryan Rykovich; father George Rykovich; twin brother Ted Rykovich, sister Joyce Martinez, sister Mary Jo Jackson, brother Joe (Andrea) Rykovich, sister Rochelle (Bryan) Moen and sister in law Emily Robb Stebing; mother in law Kaye Young; nephews Ian Martinez, Ivan Martinez, Riley Jackson, Mason Rykovich, Keenan Rykovich, Cole Moen, Ethan Robb Stebing and Logan Stebing; nieces Avery Moen and Maggie Mae Stebing. He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Rykovich in 2007; father in law James "Chic" Young and brother in law Jeff Stebing.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 4-7pm with a Rosary service starting at 7pm, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade, Colorado Springs. A Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 12 Noon at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs. A committal service will follow at Crystal Valley Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019