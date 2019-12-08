Denver Post Obituaries
Mt. Olivet Cemetery/ Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Tefft, George

George A. Tefft, 84, of Lakewood. Husband of Adeline Tefft. Father of Denise, Terri and Phillip. Grandfather of Sara and Tyler. George graduated from Marquette University. Held offices for Camp Fire Boys and Girls and Rocky Mountain Cichlid Association and retired from Martin Marietta after a distinguished career. Liturgy Service Saturday December 14th, 1:30 P.M., at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Services will conclude in the chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
