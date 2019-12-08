|
Tefft, George
George A. Tefft, 84, of Lakewood. Husband of Adeline Tefft. Father of Denise, Terri and Phillip. Grandfather of Sara and Tyler. George graduated from Marquette University. Held offices for Camp Fire Boys and Girls and Rocky Mountain Cichlid Association and retired from Martin Marietta after a distinguished career. Liturgy Service Saturday December 14th, 1:30 P.M., at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary. Services will conclude in the chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019