Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Parkway Grill
22775 E Aurora Pkwy
Aurora, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Tomlinson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Tomlinson Obituary
Tomlinson, George
Tommy
08/02/1949 - 12/21/2019

Tommy Tomlinson was a familiar sight with his dog, Willow, on their daily walks around the Heritage Eagle Bend community. Tommy was also a familiar sight on the EB golf course, among others. He worked as a VP of Sport Haley prior to his retirement. He was a special man with a shy smile and a big heart who dearly loved his wife of 38 years, Pam, his dog, Willow, his family, the Broncos, and his many friends. He is survived by brother, Johnny (wife Sue) of Atlanta, GA, sisters, Janet and Sally, of OK and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. His Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 20th at 1 PM at the Parkway Grill, located at 22775 E Aurora Pkwy, Aurora CO 80016
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -