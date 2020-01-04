|
|
Tomlinson, George
Tommy
08/02/1949 - 12/21/2019
Tommy Tomlinson was a familiar sight with his dog, Willow, on their daily walks around the Heritage Eagle Bend community. Tommy was also a familiar sight on the EB golf course, among others. He worked as a VP of Sport Haley prior to his retirement. He was a special man with a shy smile and a big heart who dearly loved his wife of 38 years, Pam, his dog, Willow, his family, the Broncos, and his many friends. He is survived by brother, Johnny (wife Sue) of Atlanta, GA, sisters, Janet and Sally, of OK and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. His Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 20th at 1 PM at the Parkway Grill, located at 22775 E Aurora Pkwy, Aurora CO 80016
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020