Sacco, George Tony
3/1/1933 - 6/4/2020
George Tony Sacco, 87, of Arvada, CO. Loving husband of Trilby Ann; father of Laura, Carrie, Tony, Yvonne; grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 5. Funeral Mass Saturday, 6/13/2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, (44th and Utica St., Denver, CO). Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.