Shepherd, Dr. George W.
October 26, 1926 - March 17, 2019
Dr. George W. Shepherd, Jr. passed away in his sleep on March 17, 2019, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
George was born in the French Concession of Shanghai, China in 1926 during the Nationalist Chinese Revolution with "bullets whizzing around his head," as he would recall his parents telling him. To differentiate him from his father, Rev. George W. Shepherd, Sr., a missionary and spiritual adviser to President Chiang Kai-shek, his mother, Dr. Clara Sargent Shepherd and siblings called him "Beau." To this day, his grandchildren call him "Papa Beau." He attended the University of Michigan, where he met his wife, Shirley Brower. George and Shirley moved to London. There he pursued a Ph.D. in Economics and Political Science at London School of Economics. George was recruited by, Ignatius Musazi, to serve as Executive Director of the Federation of Uganda African Farmers. He helped over 6,000 farmers organize against unjust British restrictions on locally produced coffee and cotton.
In 1953-54, George served as the Executive Director of the American Committee on Africa (ACOA). While at ACOA, George founded, Africa Today. Dr. Shepherd began his academic career as a Political Science lecturer at Brooklyn College from 1954-58. He then served as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at St. Olaf College. In 1961, he moved his family to Denver where he became a Professor of International and African Studies at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver (DU) from 1961 to 1993. At DU he was the Director of the Center on International Race Relations (1966-79) and the Director of the Center on Human Rights Development (1988-93). He served as Professor Emeritus until his death in 2019. He established the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Taos, N.M. and worked enthusiastically with the Unitarian Universalist Community of Santa Fe to build the Sanctuary Movement and address the rights of immigrants, refugees and Dreamers.
With the help, amazing compassion, patience, writing skills, wit and sharp memory of his wife Shirley, Dr. Shepherd published seventeen books and numerous articles on Apartheid South Africa, Human Rights and the politics of Uganda and Sudan. At his death, George was finishing his last book with co-author, Holly Duffy, Free Citizens in a New Global Balance of Power.
Shirley Shepherd passed away in 2005. In 2007, George married Daphne Anne Grady; they shared eight happy years in Golden, Colorado until Anne's death in 2015. George spent the final years of his life surrounded by family and friends at El Castillo Life Plan Community in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is survived by his sons Holland (Julie) Shepherd, Harold (Jessica) Shepherd and daughters Claire Shepherd Lanier, Sharon (Gregg) Hoffman and Anne Grady's two children Ian (Nellie) Grady and Carol (John) Grady. He had seven grandchildren and three (nearly four) great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Community of Santa Fe.
Date: May 10th, 2019
Time: 3pm
Instead of flowers the family requests donations:
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Santa Fe
https://www.uusantafe.org/
United We Dream
https://unitedwedream.org/
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019