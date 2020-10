Westervelt, George

April 8, 1933 - November 15, 2019



George Kenneth Westervelt, age 86, passed away on November 15, 2019. His younger daughter, Sandra, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine and elder daughter Gerrie. He has three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. George was a lifelong resident of Lakewood, CO. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a dedicated employee for the Mountain Bell Phone Company until his retirement in 1984. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, handyman and gambler. Anyone who had the opportunity to meet George knew him as "the sweetest man you could ever meet". A celebration of his life will be held Friday, October 23 at 3:30pm at Lakewood Elks Lodge, 1455 Newland St.





