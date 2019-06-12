|
Darr, Georgia
Georgia Darr, 93, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She was born in Briggsdale, Colorado in 1926 and is survived by her son Randy Toumbs, daughter Shirley (Rich) Garrimone, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. The family held a private service, and Georgia was buried at Ft. Logan National Cemetery with her husband Jacob. Donations in memory of Georgia may be made to Children's Hospital CO Foundation, 13123 E. 16th Ave, Box 045, Aurora, CO 80045 or Dept. of CO, 1485 Holland St, Lakewood, CO 80215.
Published in Denver Post on June 12, 2019