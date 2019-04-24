|
|
Hobbs, Georgine
April 21, 2019
Georgine Hobbs, born in Victoria, Kansas, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 21, 2019 at home with her family at her side. She leaves behind her loving children, Cynthia (William Cleveland) Carson, Rodney (Gaylene) Carson and Wendy Getscher. She met her beloved spouse, Jack Hobbs and son, Ronald Carson in heaven. She was also preceded in death by five siblings. Rosary will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Blvd. Funeral Mass Monday, April 29, 2019, 10am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 South Sheridan Blvd. A private committal will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 24, 2019