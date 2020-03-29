|
|
DONAHUE, GERALD
NY, NJ, CT, PA & CO resident, Gerald E. Donahue 'Jerry' died March 17 at his Franktown home. Jerry was born July 6, 1934, Bronx, NY to Elizabeth Hennig & Joseph T. Donahue. Survived by daughter Karen and husband Tim Howard with children Shelby & Winn, son Robert Donahue and wife Lisa with children Rian & Kailey, stepson Jeff Charlton and wife Maurie with children Cole, Wyatt, Camille & Maddie, stepdaughter Dana Charlton and grandsons Aaron & Joshua Moran. Also survived by sister Betsy Brady & brother Joseph Donahue. Jerry began his banking/finance career at Household Finance, worked at Manufacturers Hanover and retired as President of CO Industrial Banks. He then served on the CO Governor's Task Force and RTC for the S&L bailout. Jerry was a drummer for the Drum & Bugle Corp-Kingsbridge Knights, Cardinal Hayes HS and Drums & Pipes of the CO Irish. Jerry also served on Douglas County Posse '84-'94 and the US Army '52-'54 in Iceland. Jerry adored wife Camille, who passed '13, and together enjoyed riding horses and living in CO. A heart so deeply loved.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020