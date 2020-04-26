Priddy, Gerald "Jerry" E. Jerry was born on September 2, 1929 in Kearney, NE. Jerry entered into eternal life peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the age of 90 in Cherry Hills Village, CO, surrounded by his family at home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther George Priddy and their four children; Debi Bograkos (Steve "Bo"), Terri Moutsos-Demis (Ted), Jerilynn Koundourakis (Steve) and Joe Priddy (Mary- Elaine); nine grandchildren, Jennifer Bograkos-Snyder (Malone), Andre Moutsos, Christina Bograkos, Kristen Koundourakis, Niko Moutsos, Shannon Koundourakis, Joseph Priddy, Yanni Koundourakis and Steven Priddy; sister, Patty Hasty (Larry); nephews, John, Ed & Mark Priddy and Kevin Hasty. A private Funeral Service for family will be held at Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, CO. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. May his memory be eternal.

