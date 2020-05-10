Gerald Hedges
1934 - 2020
Hedges, Gerald Wayne
December 19, 1934 - May 7, 2020

Gerald Wayne Hedges, aged 85, of Centennial, Colorado passed away May 7, 2020, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A graduate of South Denver High School and the Universities of Denver and Illinois, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He taught high school English for 40 years, including 20 at his beloved South. Jerry was proceeded in death by Marigene, his wife of 50 years. He is survived by his son Phillip Hedges and his wife Jennifer of Anchorage, AK; daughters Karen Perkins and Linda Hedges of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Donald, Misty, and Chris Perkins; sister-in-law Joyce Boyd of San Diego, CA; and two great grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held and any donations be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League.


Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
He was a true lover of literature and great company. We love and will miss you!!
Elizabeth Bertoni-Tobey
Family
May 9, 2020
You will be missed Jerry. We had some wonderful times. Love you.
Joyce Boyd
Family
