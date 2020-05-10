Hedges, Gerald Wayne

December 19, 1934 - May 7, 2020



Gerald Wayne Hedges, aged 85, of Centennial, Colorado passed away May 7, 2020, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A graduate of South Denver High School and the Universities of Denver and Illinois, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He taught high school English for 40 years, including 20 at his beloved South. Jerry was proceeded in death by Marigene, his wife of 50 years. He is survived by his son Phillip Hedges and his wife Jennifer of Anchorage, AK; daughters Karen Perkins and Linda Hedges of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Donald, Misty, and Chris Perkins; sister-in-law Joyce Boyd of San Diego, CA; and two great grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held and any donations be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League.





