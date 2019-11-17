|
|
Smith, Gerald Lamar
"Gerry"
9/20/1927 - 11/05/2019
Gerald "Gerry" Smith passed away peacefully on November 5th. His wife Shirley passed away in 2016, they were married for 62 years. He is survived by three children; Nathan, Matthew, Annie. Son in law Terrence, and daughter in law, Marianne. Five grandchildren; Anthony, Julian, Molly, Chloe, Lucy and one great grandchild. Milly.
Gerald was born in Salt Lake City, UT and graduated from the University of Utah. He served in the US Navy Pacific theater in WWII and in the US Army with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea during the Korean War. He had a long career in the insurance business in the western US with Travelers insurance and several metro Denver insurance agencies. He lived in Centennial for over 53 years and was a member of VFW Post 4666 in Littleton
We will remember him as a very kind and loving father, grandfather and devoted husband to our mother, Shirley. He was a voracious reader and had a lifelong love of learning. He loved his neighborhood of Southglenn, working and enjoying the view in the yard, fishing in the mountains and so many other activities over the years with our mother Shirley. He worked tirelessly to care for our mother during the last years of her life. His life truly embodied selfless service for others. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Friday November 22nd at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1401 E. Dry Creek Rd. Centennial, CO 80122
Donations may be made to Porter Hospice.
