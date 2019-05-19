|
|
McGuire, Gerald
Francis
12/08/1929 - 05/16/2019
Gerald Francis McGuire passed away on May 16, 2019. Jerry began his journey on a farm near the small town of Wisner, Nebraska on December 8, 1929. He was the youngest of 16 children born to Richard S. McGuire and Mary E. McGill. He was preceded in death by his parents, 12 brothers: Leo, Ben, Clement, Richard, James, John, Hugh, Louis, Martin, Dan, Arthur, Dennis, 3 sisters: Mary, Monica and Catherine and his wife Marge.
Growing up during the Great Depression and attending elementary school in a one-room country schoolhouse created many indelible memories for Jerry that surely impacted the remainder of his life. These memories inspired Jerry to write a book entitled: "Sweet Sixteen: The History, Trials and Joys of a Nebraska Farm Family As It Comes Through and Beyond The Great Depression." He vividly recalled the drought of the mid-1930's, but also the fact that the family was always safely housed and well fed - most all of the necessities were home-grown, harvested, butchered, canned, smoked and appropriately stored for current or future use. As a youth, Jerry was very dependent on his Father who was a very strong willed person. His Dad ignored a gall bladder attack at age 63 and unfortunately passed away when Jerry was only 18. Jerry enrolled at Creighton University that fall but always maintained "I never grew up until I went off to the military and became a Marine Pilot."
During his time at Creighton the Korean War broke out. Jerry interrupted his studies and enlisted in the Navy and eventually became a Marine Corps pilot. Hostilities had ended by the time he completed training but he spent about a year in Korea. His time there was spent flying a variety of patrol missions in both fighters and bombers that included aircraft carrier based operations. There was also a fair amount of time dedicated to ping-pong, flag football, gin rummy and some medium to high stakes poker games. The latter turning out to be a nice supplement to his military pay. Upon returning to the States he spent some time as a flight instructor before moving back to Omaha and rejoining civilian life.
Jerry passed all the requirements and was offered a job at both Pan American and United Air Lines but opted to return to Creighton and also join Mutual of Omaha as an Underwriter. It was at Mutual where he met Marge Larson who was to become his wife. He spent the next two years working full-time, completing his degree full-time, getting married (Thanksgiving Day 1957) and starting a family. In 1965 he took a job in the Data Systems Division of Martin Marietta in Denver, Colo. By 1973 Jerry finally figured out that he was not a "corporate man" and left the world of computer systems and became a Realtor. Over the next 30+ years he enjoyed a very successful career working for several companies including Ridgewood Realty, ERA Regency Realty, Moore and Company and finally with ReMax Professionals. He was chosen as a Director, President and Realtor of the Year at his local Board; Director, Treasurer and Realtor of the Year for the Colorado Association; and finally Director and Committee Chair for the National Association.
Jerry loved to sing and really enjoyed singing tenor and bass in the choir at St. Pius X in Omaha and at both St. Mary and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic parishes in Littleton. He also loved coaching his sons' baseball teams at St. Mary School and also in the Jefferson County Little League, winning a Jefferson County championship with each of his 3 sons. He still maintains that his daughter would have won a championship in softball if he had been allowed to coach her but back in those days the Moms coached the girls. He made numerous trips to Lake Powell in Utah with his buddies where he enjoyed hiking, house boating and also the occasional gin rummy or poker game. It brought great joy to Jerry to stay in touch with his many friends either in person or by e-mail and phone to discuss family news, the Marine Corps, the real estate market, his strong Catholic faith and political events. He also loved to travel, so we all wish him well on this final trip!
Jerry is survived by his four children: Matt (Jackie), MaryAnne, Steve (Sarah) and John. And his five grandchildren: Ben, Declan, Fox, Kevin and Elizabeth. A Rosary and reception will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 6 PM, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado. A Mass will be held at 10:30 AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W Chatfield Avenue, Littleton, Colorado on Friday, May 24th. A reception will follow the Mass at Pinehurst Country Club, 6255 West Quincy, Denver, Colorado. Interment will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Tuesday 28th at 1:15pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Little Sisters of the Poor or the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.
Published in Denver Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019