Marcove, Gerald Melville



Gerald "Jerry" Melville Marcove, 87, of Montecito, California passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on July 21st, 2020. He was born on June 19th, 1933 in Denver, Colorado and was second born, to Gertrude and Maurice Marcove. He had a happy and active childhood growing up with his two brothers and one sister, spending many summer family vacations in Miami Beach. He enjoyed all sports but was especially passionate about football. He graduated from Denver's East High School and earned his BA in Business from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Jerry and his younger brother Alan built several successful businesses, most notably VSA (Venders Supply of America). His entrepreneurial and innovative prowess in the food industry literally employed hundreds of people.

He met and married the love of his life, Donna Mae Labertew. Together they raised four beautiful children; Denise, Danelle, Devonne, and Jeffrey.

He was known by all who ever came into his presence for his kindness, strength, and generosity. No one ever had a need he wasn't willing to fill. He treated everyone, no matter their stature, as though they mattered. But perhaps his greatest gift to all was simply being his compassionate self. People who knew him, knew he was unique among men; no pretenses, he was the "real" deal.

Jerry retired at the age of 53 and with his soulmate Donna, they embarked on a series of international travels taking them across the globe - a magical stage of life together, lived to the fullest by exploring a beautiful diversity of countries, cultures, foods, and wines of the world.

He and Donna followed their hearts to San Francisco where they lived and enjoyed the City by the bay for over 20 years. The final six years of his life were spent in the beautiful surroundings of Montecito, California.

No matter where he frequented, his true human spirit and generosity were experienced by many, fortunate people. He leaves a legacy of generosity, kindness of heart, and a compassion second to none and serves as an inspiration for his loved ones as well as those fortunate enough to have been in his sphere of "human-ness."

Jerry is survived by his wife Donna, son Jeffrey, daughters Devonne, Danelle, and Denise: his grandchildren Christine, Benjamin, Alexander, Natalya, and Nickolas; and great grandchildren Maclain, Isabella, and Michael.

Memorials may be made to the charity that your heart directs.





