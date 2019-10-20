Denver Post Obituaries
Gerald McCarthy
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Church
4950 S Logan St.
Englewood, CO
Gerald N. McCarthy


1933 - 2019
McCarthy, Gerald N.

In loving memory of Gerald N. McCarthy, born June 3, 1933 passed October 14, 2019. Jerry is survived by his wife Gwen, his sister Pat, her husband Jim and their daughter Nancy, oldest son Kevin and wife Maria, son Michael his wife Christie and granddaughter Carolyn, daughter Kat, her husband John, grandsons Jack and Peter.
Service will be held at All Souls Church, 4950 S Logan St. Englewood on Thursday October 24th at 10:00 A.M. The family requests donations to Father Woody's Haven of Hope in leu of flowers.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
