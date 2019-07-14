Denver Post Obituaries
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO
Resources
Gerald R. Rinko


1942 - 2019
Gerald R. Rinko Obituary
Rinko, Gerald R.
08/17/1942 - 07/06/2019

We would like to honor the life of Gerald (Gerry) R. Rinko of Aurora, Colorado who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born August 17, 1942 in Homestead, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Beatrice Kay (Beakay) Rinko. A proud patriot and a U.S. Navy veteran he retired in 2007 from the city and county of Denver at the airport where he worked as a master electrician. Gerry was a loving husband, amazing father, and a proud grandfather to Dalton and Sarah Case. He is survived by his two daughters; Kaylene Case and Melanie Rinko. His compassion, humility and love for learning inspires us all. He will be greatly missed by those he left. Funeral Service: Wed., July 17th at 10:30AM, with viewing one hour prior. Both at Fairmount's Quebec Place Chapel, with interment to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019
