Rehkow, Gerald "Jerry"February 5, 1938 - June 22, 2020Jerry, age 82, was a proud Denver native born at St. Joseph's Hospital to George and Evelyn Herian Rehkow. He graduated South High where he met his future wife, Roma Rath. They celebrated their sixty-third wedding anniversary on June 5th. The first two years of their marriage were spent at Ft. Knox, Kentucky while Jerry served in the U.S. Army and where his son Christopher and daughter Polly were born. After their return to Denver, Jerry joined Ken White Engineers and another son, Matthew was welcomed to the family. In 1966 at a friend's urging, Jerry decided to try selling Residential Real Estate for Perry and Butler. He loved it from the start and never looked back. In 1975 he moved to Fuller and Company to sell Commercial Real Estate. In 1989 Jerry established Rehkow Realty and retired in 2018 to end a successful fifty-two-year career. Jerry enjoyed all sports, whether participating, spectating or discussing with friends. He was an avid (and pretty good) golfer, tennis player and member of a Bowling League for forty years. He also liked nothing more than a spirited political discussion. Every Sunday morning found Jerry in his pew at Augustana Lutheran Church, a very special part of his life. He spent many volunteer hours there over the sixty years he was a member. What memories-Jerry in his tuxedo, ready for Dance Club. He was a beautiful ballroom dancer. All the travels, visiting 119 countries, the last being Cuba in 2016. He always looked forward to his annual drives up Mt. Evans and Trail Ridge Road. Jerry cherished his long-time friends and the new ones he made during the past two years at his home at Brookdale Park Place. Most of all, he loved his family; their phone calls and visits made his day. Thanks for all the love and care, Jerry, it's been a ride! Until we can have a proper send off, please have a Greyhound or a glass of Pinot Grigio in his memory. Jerry was laid to rest at Ft. Logan National Cemetery next to his beloved son, Matthew, who died of Leukemia in 1965. Survivors include his wife Roma, son Christopher of NYC, daughter Polly (David) Wall of England, grandson Phil Klidaras of Denver, granddaughter Caroline Rehkow of NYC and sister Judie (Ray) Morse of Salt Lake City. Donations are gratefully accepted to Augustana Lutheran Foundation; 5000 E. Alameda Ave. Denver, CO 80246, or Metro Caring; 1100 East 18th Ave. Denver, CO 80218. Metro Caring is a food bank where Jerry spent some very rewarding time doing volunteer work.