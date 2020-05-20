Uhland, Gerald

Edward



Gerald E. Uhland was born in Canon City on Jan. 10, 1937, and died May 5, 2020, in Littleton after an accident.



After the deaths of his parents when he was 12, Gerry lived with a cousin. He graduated in 1954 from Aurora High School, where he met his future wife, Eleanore Ann Price. Gerry and Eleanore were married in 1958, shortly after Gerry's graduation from the Colorado School of Mines.



Gerry worked as a metallurgical engineer for several companies until 1974, when he started his own metallurgical consulting business. He had a diverse practice, helping companies and individuals solve manufacturing, quality-control and legal metal-failure problems. He never fully retired because he loved his work, but he still found time for a variety of interests.



Gerry and Eleanore loved to travel both domestically and internationally. They visited 49 states, many of them in their 5th wheel trailer. As a history buff, Gerry particularly liked touring Civil War battlefields.



For more than 40 years, Gerry played badminton with a close-knit group. He participated in numerous national Senior Olympics, including the 2019 games. He was particularly proud of the silver medal he won in doubles badminton at the 2007 games.



Gerry loved Colorado history and the outdoors. Vacations often involved 4-wheeling, searching for ghost towns "just a quarter mile" down roads that were challenging for vehicle and family. He enjoyed hunting with his father-in-law, Dave, and backpacking and fishing with his son, Jeff, and family friends. He also was an enthusiastic photographer, tirelessly pursuing the perfect shot.



Gerry was a devoted Colorado sports fan and attended hundreds of Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche games. He held Buffs football season tickets for over 40 years, and he and his daughter, Vicky, experienced both euphoria and heartbreak from section 217.



Community involvement was important to Gerry. He served on the Arapahoe Community College Board of Directors and was ever at the ready to help family and friends, including many in the Centennial neighborhood where he and Eleanore have lived since 1974. Since their college years, Gerry and Eleanore were members of a circle of friends known as "the group," which still exists today.



In addition to his wife, daughter and son, Gerry is survived by his daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Cole, Olivia and Ryan; and brothers Bill and George. Private burial will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Littleton, followed by a memorial service at a later date.





