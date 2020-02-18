|
Fells, Geraldine Ann
"Gerri"
1/30/1940 - 2/14/2020
Geraldine "Gerri" Ann Fells, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, died on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. She was 80. Gerri was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Denver and was a third-generation Coloradan who grew up in Fort Lupton on a dairy farm. She lived most of her life in Denver and Littleton. Gerri was an executive assistant to the vice president of Samsonite for 25 years until retiring in 1997. Gerri, mostly on her own, raised two daughters, Kayleen and Jacki, in a tough neighborhood on the North side of Park Hill. You could think of them like the TV show "One Day at a Time." It was a struggle, but there was much love. Gerri was a member of Hope Fellowship, where she volunteered in the office and made many friends there. Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Fells of Littleton; sisters Janet (Delbert) Brewer of Columbus MT, Mary Jo (John) Doughty-Rudell of Weldona, Bernice (Mike) Masters of Hotchkiss, and Ronda (Mark) Thiesen of Fort Lupton. Children: Kayleen (Thom) Butcher of Lakewood, Jacki (Mark) Costello of Denver, Laura Fells of Greeley, Susan (Duane) Morris of Boise, Idaho, and Mark Fells of Fort Lupton. Grandchildren: Kiah, Louis, Olivia, Jack, Jennifer, Joseph, Sara, Hayden and Taylor. Great grandchildren: Rylee, Ellee and Isabella; and the father of her daughters, Kayleen and Jacki, John McLaughlin of Peoria, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Josephine Schoenberger, and her sister, Dorothy Johnson. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Feb. 19 at Horan and McConaty, 5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. Services will be at 11:00 am, Feb. 20 at Brave Church, with a lunch reception to follow, 3651 S. Colorado Blvd., Englewood, CO 80113. Memorial contributions can be made in Gerri Fells' name to Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue of Colorado or the .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020