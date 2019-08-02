|
Campbell, Geraldine
Jerry
September 29, 1930 - July 28, 2019
Jerry was born in Denver and lived her early life in north Denver. She graduated from North High School in 1948 where she met her husband, Bill. They were married in 1950, and in spite of predictions, spent 69 years enjoying each other and the family God had given them. Jerry was a loving, stay at home mom, raising three children, Gail Royce (Jim), Bill Campbell (Claudia), and Terri Campbell (deceased). Jerry and Bill also lay claim, most of the time, to grandchildren Shane Frakes, Tyler and Grant Campbell, Jessica Roeger, Trevor Roeger and great grandchildren, McKenna Frakes and Landon Campbell. God blessed her with many talents. Jerry was active in sports bowling, tennis, golf, volleyball, biking. She was an accomplished bridge player, a creative crafts person who filled her home with unique creations especially at Christmas time. It is certain that she is busy decorating a corner of heaven now. Jigsaw puzzles were also big in her life. Jerry was a member of Bear Valley Christian Church, where she lent her creative talents to teaching Elementary Sunday School for over 25 years. She is currently a member of Southern Gables Church and the Imagebearers Study Group. Her belief in and devotion to Jesus has directed her life. May her love and guidance be carried on through us. A time to remember her will take place on August 5, 2019 at Horan & McConaty Lakewood Chapel at 2:00 PM Donations to Colorado 455 Sherman St. #500 Denver, CO 80203
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019