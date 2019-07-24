Home

Geraldine Heck


1933 - 2019
Geraldine Heck Obituary
Heck, Geraldine
December 8, 1933 - July 20, 2019

Geraldine "Gerry" Ethel Heck, 85, died surrounded by her loving family in her home in Denver, Colorado on July 20, 2019.
She was born December 8, 1933 in Denver, Colorado and was the head teller at Union Bank and Trust spanning over four decades until retiring in the late 90's. Geraldine was an amazingly caring woman who was thoroughly devoted to her family and community. She donated to several charities regularly.
Survivors include her son Dale Heck (Denver), daughter Dana Keyser (LaSalle), brother Larry Snyder (Thornton), grandsons Mickol Heck (everywhere), Terrell Topping (Wheat Ridge), and Brandon Heck (Denver), granddaughters Brittany Heck Monroe, and Leah Bogdanovich (Las Vegas), great-grandsons Sheldon, Elijah, and Liam, great-granddaughters Shelby, Baileigh, Alexandra, and Gemma, and great-great-grandchildren Raevyn and Jackson.
Gerry was preceded in death by her devoted husband Raymond Heck, mother Lucille Snyder, father Carl Snyder, and sister Patty Clark.
For service information please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 24, 2019
