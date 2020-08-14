Gonzales, Geraldine I.
03/30/1931 - 07/30/2020
Preceded in Death by her parents Jose Trinidad Romero and Maria Teresina Romero. Spouse Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales, 10 sisters and brothers.
She leaves a Familia of eight children. Nita Gonzales (Steve Lucero), Charlotte Gonzales (Vic Cionetti), Gina Gonzales (Randy Pineda decd.), Gail Gonzales, Rudy Gonzales (Sandra Rodriguez), Joaquin Gonzales (Trudy Gonzales), Cynthia Gonzales (Gary Sosias), Valerie Gonzales (Brian Moscoso decd.), 20 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren with numerous Spouses and significant others.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Food Bank at Servicios de la Raza. www.serviciosdelaraza.org
Phone (303)-458-585.
Walk Through Visitation
AUG 15. 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM (MST)
Romero Family Funeral Home
4750 Tejon Street
Denver, CO, 80211