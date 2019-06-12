|
Saros, Geraldine Jeanette
11/07/1936 - 06/09/2019
Geraldine Jeanette Saros, 82, passed peacefully in her sleep at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in Denver, to George and Gladys Anderson on November 7, 1936. She graduated from South High School and attended Colorado State University and Fresno State College. She was affiliated with the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She is survived by her husband Chris M. Saros and was mother to Anastasia (Jeremy) Collis, Christina (David) Goldenberg and Diana Saros and loving grandmother to Analise, Christiana and Mattheos. She is preceded in death by George and Gladys Anderson, George Anderson Jr. Services/ Trisagion will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7pm. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10am, both at Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village, CO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Iconography Fund at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Denver Post from June 12 to June 16, 2019