|
|
Bonneau, II, Germain Rogers
Germain Rogers
Bonneau, II, "Gerry/Peter", passed away August 11, 2019, at his home in Aurora, CO. He was born October 17, 1940, in Flushing, Queens, NY, to Gladys Rose Pinckney and Germain R. Bonneau.
Gerry is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Patricia Moore Bonneau; daughters, Michelle Mollo, Annette Ferguson (Russell), all of CO; Grandsons: Jason Mollo, and Lucas Ferguson of CO; Granddaughter, Ryanne Mollo Mikesell (Ryan) of WY and Great-grandchildren: Jameson and Quentin Mikesell. He is predeceased by his parents; half-brother, William Palmer, and sister, Ann Bonneau Cron, all of Long Island, NY.
Services are private. His ashes will be interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC. Burial date undetermined.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 24, 2019