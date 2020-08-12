1/1
Gertrude DePuy
2032 - 2020
DePuy, Gertrude
Trudy
2/10/32 - 8/02/20

Trudy passed away peacefully August 2 in her daughter Teri's care in Palmer Lake, CO. While she was born in Basel, Switzerland she grew up in Billings, MT, graduating from Billings HS and also attending LaCombe School in Geneva. She attended Eastern Montana College, then Denver University earning a B.A. in Arts, and also meeting Chaunce DePuy who became her husband. She worked at Chappell House museum before it closed. She supported her husband's construction business, and also did volunteer and paid work for Denver Public Library, Eugene Field branch. After her husband passed and retirement she lived in Montrose close to her son Christopher. Recently she was with her daughter Teri and great grandchildren in Palmer Lake.
She is survived by her son Chris (Michelle) DePuy, daughter Teri (Erik) Ekbom, grandchildren Jeffrey (Stephanie) Cary, Jessica Cary, Miranda Ekbom, Faith Ekbom, Brianna Ekbom, and 5 great grandchildren.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
