Dock, Gertrude"Trudy"Gertrude "Trudy" Dock, Denver; wife of the late Stanley Dock; daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Forman; mother of Michael, Robyn, and Scott (Kathy) Dock; grandmother of Shannon, Melissa, Tyler, Lauren, and Kallie Dock; sister of the late Jack Forman. Beloved and will be missed by all. Trudy spent over 50 Years with Temple Emanuel as a religious school teacher, preschool teacher, and Director of the Preschool. She dedicated her life to educating children and families. Trudy touched many lives, from generation to generation and her legacy will last forever. Donations to the Temple Emanuel Trudy Dock Preschool Scholarship Fund. Private graveside service, Friday, 1:00pm. Public LiveStream available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.