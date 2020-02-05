|
Martinez, Gilbert
November 7th, 1930 - February 1st, 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Gilbert Martinez announces the passing of Gilbert L Martinez on February 1st, 2020 at 89 years of age. Gilbert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Maria. Gilbert was born on Nov 7th, 1930 in Del Norte, Colorado. He proudly served in the Air Force and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was the rock of family, to which he devoted his life. He is survived by his three children Felicia, Jean, Donald. Preceded in death by his sons Stephan and Thomas.
A service will be held on February 6th, 2020 at 1pm at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2361 E 78th Ave., Denver, CO 80229.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020