RUTSCHMAN, GLADYS IRENE
JUNE 25, 1924 - MARCH 21, 2020
Gladys was born June 25, 1924 in Newton, KS to Hazel and Chester Hall. She passed peacefully on March 21, 2020. Gladys is survived by her children, Ed (Carla) and Janis (Vickie); grandson Phil (Anne); granddaughter Kirsten (Ana); and great-grandchildren Kehdrin and Otto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward (Ed), and siblings, Donald, Thomas, Harold and Mary. Her mother died of breast cancer when Gladys was seven. Her grandparents, aunts and uncles helped Chester raise his children. Gladys graduated from Newton High School and attended Bethel College in Newton, KS. She taught school one year and then went to Los Angeles, CA to work for the Santa Fe Railroad. Gladys met Ed Rutschman who was in the service in L.A. They were married September 27, 1944. After Ed's service duty was over, they moved back to Kansas. In 1954 they moved to Englewood, Colorado where Ed taught school for 31 years. Gladys worked as Office Manager of Englewood Methodist Church for 33 years. She was a member of the Englewood Business and Professional Women and in 1997 was named their Woman of the Year. She was a member of Church Women United and was their Valiant Woman in 1997, for outstanding leadership to the community. She was always a hard worker for any organization in which she participated. Gladys was a people person and always tried to help one person a day by either a personal visit, phone call, or sending a card. She formed the Red Hat group at the Englewood Meridian and organized their weekly Scrabble group. She presided at the weekly Vespers Service for many years. She was active in the Methodist church her whole life. In her 90s she continued to use her computer, keeping up with the news and sending e-mails. She loved reading and sometimes read a book a day. Gladys and Ed loved to travel and went to Europe, Canada, the Bahamas, and many states in the US. Gladys had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Her ashes will be buried in Ransom, KS, next to her husband, who died in 2011. Gladys mentioned many times that she was looking forward to seeing Ed again. A memorial service will be held in Denver at a later date, after the pandemic is over. Those who want to be notified of the memorial service date can send a card to: SERVICE PO Box 31610 Santa Fe, NM 87594.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020